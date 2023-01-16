UrduPoint.com

First Russian University To Obtain The Right To Assess The Potential Of Inventions In The Space Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 08:05 PM

First Russian university to obtain the right to assess the potential of inventions in the space industry

In this digest, we will tell you about the number of Russians hoping to find a job in early 2023, the attitude of Russians to the newly emerging variants of the coronavirus, and the first Russian university to obtain the right to assess the potential of inventions in the space industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about the number of Russians hoping to find a job in early 2023, the attitude of Russians to the newly emerging variants of the coronavirus, and the first Russian university to obtain the right to assess the potential of inventions in the space industry.

About one and a half million Russians have decided to start 2023 by looking for a new job, a fresh study by the HeadHunter employment search service showed on Monday.

A total of 49% of respondents indicated on their CVs that they were actively looking for a job. Another third (31%) said they are ready to consider offers, while 2% noted that they had already been offered a job.

Applicants from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Moscow region were the most active at the beginning of the year 28%, 11%, and 6%, respectively. They are followed by job seekers from the Krasnodar region (4%) and the Sverdlovsk region (3%).

Most often, Russians are looking for vocations as sales managers (9%), administrators (6%), drivers, salespeople, accountants and project managers (4% each), as well as secretaries, partner managers, programmers (3 each).

Among those who decided to start the year by looking for a new job, there are slightly fewer men than women 49% against 51%. In terms of age, the groups most prone to change jobs in the first weeks of January were applicants aged 26-35 years old (32%) and 36-45 years old (27%).

Russians are getting less scared by every new emerging variant of the coronavirus, as only one in ten is now afraid of the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 dubbed Kraken, according to a fresh poll by the SuperJob employment search service, which interviewed 1,600 adults.

A year ago, 12% of Russians had concerns about the Omicron variant, while now the figure has dropped to 10%, according to the findings.

Respondents who were vaccinated against the coronavirus more than six months ago are most afraid of contracting the Kraken subvariant(13%).

Among those vaccinated less than six months ago, there are 9% of those concerned. Anti-vaxxers are the most fearless, as only 8% of them are afraid of the latest strain.

Last week, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said that it had detected the first case of the more contagious subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron strain, Kraken, but said that no new restrictions were going to be introduced in response.

FIRST TO ASSES SPACE INNOVATIONS

Samara National Research University announced that it had become the first university in Russia to obtain the right to evaluate the potential of inventions in the space industry.

"Samara National Research University named after academician S.P. Korolev has become the first university in Russia to obtain the official right to conduct a preliminary examination of potential inventions and utility models in the field of space technologyfrom the creation of satellite systems to the development of spacecraft," the university said in a statement.

According to the decision of the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent), two universities in the Samara region � the Korolev university and Samara State Medical University � received accreditation from the department, which allows for a preliminary assessment of the patentability of innovations in various fields of activity.

Before that, only three universities in Russia had Rospatent accreditation. The Samara university became the fourth in the list of accredited organizations and the first to receive accreditation from Rospatent for conducting a preliminary patent examination of developments in the field of astronautics.

The university will not be able to issue patents � this remains the sole prerogative of Rospatent � but the activities of accredited universities will help speed up the registration and implementation of innovations in Russia, including in terms of imports, and will improve the quality of patent applications.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Job Krasnodar Samara St. Petersburg January Women From Industry Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Novel spray could prevent COVID-19 infection devel ..

Novel spray could prevent COVID-19 infection developed

1 minute ago
 Implementation of CCP laws can cut prices by 30pc: ..

Implementation of CCP laws can cut prices by 30pc: Rahat Kaunain

1 minute ago
 Greece's last king Constantine laid to rest at for ..

Greece's last king Constantine laid to rest at former royal cemetery

1 minute ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi condemns killing of ex-SCBA ..

President Dr Arif Alvi condemns killing of ex-SCBA president Latif Afridi

1 minute ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends ECP's arrest ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends ECP's arrest warrants of Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Commissioner, DC visits Gajrah Wah Canal

Commissioner, DC visits Gajrah Wah Canal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.