First S-400 Regiment To Be Delivered To India By Year-End - Russia's Arms Exporter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 12:34 PM

First S-400 Regiment to Be Delivered to India by Year-End - Russia's Arms Exporter

The first regiment of Russia's anti-aircraft missile system air defense (PRO) S-400 will be delivered to India by the end of 2021, the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said on Monday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The first regiment of Russia's anti-aircraft missile system air defense (PRO) S-400 will be delivered to India by the end of 2021, the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said on Monday.

"All the property of the first regimental set of S-400s will be delivered to India at the end of 2021," Mikheev told reporters, adding that the deliveries started ahead of the schedule.

Indian experts already completed training in Russia and returned home, the Rosoboronexport head added.

"Immediately after the New Year, our specialists will arrive in India to hand over the equipment at its locations," Mikheev added.

More Stories From World

