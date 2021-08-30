UrduPoint.com

First Scientific Experiment Launched On Russia's Nauka ISS Module - Chief Designer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The first scientific experiment began on board of Russia's multi-functional space laboratory module Nauka, which docked at the International Space Station a month ago, Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia First Deputy General Designer Vladimir Soloviev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The first experiment began on Nauka module, which focuses on processing urine into water. Certain scientific equipment has been connected and is tested, the SRV-UM system for water reclamation from urine in particular," Soloviev said.

