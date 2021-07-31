UrduPoint.com

Sat 31st July 2021 | 09:20 AM

First Ship Carrying 612 Tons of Humanitarian Aid From Mexico Arrives in Cuba

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Mexican navy ship Libertador Bal-02 arrived in Cuba with 612.5 tons of humanitarian aid, Prensa Latina new agency said.

In Havana, the arrival of the ship, which delivered food, medicine and oxygen, was welcomed by Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca.

Malmierca noted that the island nation was going through hard times due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, and promised to distribute the donated goods among the population free of charge.

Russia and Bolivia also sent humanitarian aid to Cuba amid the crisis in the country, while Nicaragua announced its plans to send a ship with food.

Additionally, a second Mexican vessel is currently on its way to the island with diesel fuel.

The US has recently imposed additional sanctions targeting the Cuban military, interior ministry and the police over the crackdown on protests earlier in July.

Some Cubans rallied in the streets protesting the country's economic decline exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and demanded free elections and improved economic conditions. The government deployed security forces across the country and halted communications, including the internet, while its supporters engaged in counter demonstrations.

