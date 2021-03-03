UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Shipment Of AstraZenaca's Indian Version Vaccine To Arrive In Canada Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:00 AM

First Shipment of AstraZenaca's Indian Version Vaccine to Arrive in Canada Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The first shipment of 500,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses made at the Serum Institute of India will arrive in Canada on Wednesday, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said.

"The first shipment of half a million AstraZeneca Covishield doses, which are now en route to Canada from the Serum Institute and scheduled to arrive in this country tomorrow," Anand told reporters on Tuesday.

Anand also said the Canadian government expects to receive a shipment of 444,600 vaccine doses from Pfizer this week.

Canada has so far secured two million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine version produced by the Serum Institute.

On Friday, Canadian health regulators authorized the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine along with its Indian analogue.

Related Topics

India Canada From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

46 minutes ago

Two independent MPAs announced support for PTI can ..

33 seconds ago

Baloch Culture Day celebrated with renewed spirit

35 seconds ago

UK Legislators Slam Government for Cutting Humanit ..

36 seconds ago

Russia, Uzbekistan Cooperation on Labor Migration ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.