TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The first shipment of 500,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses made at the Serum Institute of India will arrive in Canada on Wednesday, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said.

"The first shipment of half a million AstraZeneca Covishield doses, which are now en route to Canada from the Serum Institute and scheduled to arrive in this country tomorrow," Anand told reporters on Tuesday.

Anand also said the Canadian government expects to receive a shipment of 444,600 vaccine doses from Pfizer this week.

Canada has so far secured two million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine version produced by the Serum Institute.

On Friday, Canadian health regulators authorized the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine along with its Indian analogue.