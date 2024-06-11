First shipment of Cherry from Pakistan reached China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The first truck of NLC carrying six tons of cherries successfully reached China via the Khunjerab Pass, and another truck is scheduled to depart from Gilgit-Baltistan next week.

The NLC commenced the transportation of cherries to China, successfully delivering the first cargo truck carrying cherries to the neighboring country. The truck took just three days to complete the journey, local Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

To ensure the cherries freshness throughout the journey, specialized refrigerated containers were used.

The NLC has been instrumental in assisting its local partner in establishing an international-standard processing plant.

This facility meets global quarantine standards and is fully equipped to process, sort, and package high-quality cherries.

Following the successful delivery of the initial consignment, NLC plans to undertake regular shipments of cherries to several Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Huizhou.

By leveraging these specialized reefers, NLC aims to empower orchard owners in Gilgit-Baltistan to secure a fair share in the lucrative Chinese market. This initiative will not only improve the socio-economic conditions of local growers but also contribute to earning foreign exchange for Pakistan.

In October 2023, the NLC had declared the Karakoram Highway (KKH) as an all-weather route between China and Pakistan.

APP/asg