First South Africa-India clash abandoned

Durban, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The first Twenty20 international between South Africa and India was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

Steady rain fell throughout the afternoon before the umpires decided almost two hours after the scheduled start that no play would be possible.

The second match is scheduled for Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday.

All tickets for Sunday's match - the only international fixture in Durban this season - had been sold.

India's tour consists of three T20 internationals, three one-day internationals and two Test matches.