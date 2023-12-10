Open Menu

First South Africa-India Clash Abandoned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2023 | 09:40 PM

First South Africa-India clash abandoned

Durban, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The first Twenty20 international between South Africa and India was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

Steady rain fell throughout the afternoon before the umpires decided almost two hours after the scheduled start that no play would be possible.

The second match is scheduled for Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday.

All tickets for Sunday's match - the only international fixture in Durban this season - had been sold.

India's tour consists of three T20 internationals, three one-day internationals and two Test matches.

Related Topics

India T20 Port Elizabeth Durban South Africa Kingsmead Sunday All

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

14 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

22 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

23 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

23 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

23 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

23 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

23 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

23 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

23 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

23 hours ago

More Stories From World