First Soyuz Launch Of 2020 From Kourou Scheduled For March - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:31 PM

The next launch of the Russian-made Soyuz-ST carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana is scheduled for March, the US spaceflightnow.com outlet said on Thursday

According to the news outlet, the Soyuz will launch in early March to place the Falcon Eye 2 optical spy satellite into space for the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday, the Soyuz-ST rocket with five European satellites onboard was successfully launched from the Kourou spaceport.

Over 20 Soyuz-ST launches have been carried out from French Guiana since 2011.

