First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive In Venezuela

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The first doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus arrived in Venezuela on Saturday.

President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that a batch of 100,000 doses would arrive in the country shortly as it prepared to inoculate health workers first.

Russia reached a deal with the Latin American nation in December to supply 10 million doses of the world's first vaccine against COVID-19.

More Stories From World

