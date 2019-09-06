VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) First business charter flights on Russia's Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger aircraft are expected to be launched by the 2020 edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), State Development Corporation VEB.RF Deputy Chairman Artyom Dovlatov told Sputnik on Friday.

SSJ100 business charter flights have been initially expected to be launched by the end of 2019. Dovlatov has said that 30 aircraft could be involved.

"According to our plans, this model should become operational by 2020 SPIEF already. We aim at enabling the participants of the forum to get there on board of business jets on SSJ100 basis. There will be a high demand, especially during such major events," Dovlatov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are currently discussing with Rostec which aircraft exactly will be modified to serve as business jets and the price parameters of the deal.

Additional investment in just one jet for modification and project launch can amount to several million Dollars," Dovlatov added.

He also said that the charter jets could fly to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, including for the EEF.

"It will also be possible to conduct flights to Vladivostok, including for the EEF, with one stop ... for refueling. If tickets are cheaper than those that are currently available, these flights will be in demand," Dovlatov explained.

The official noted that VEB sought launching SSJ100 business charter flights to foreign destinations as well.

Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.