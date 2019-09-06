UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First SSJ100 Business Charter Flights To Be Launched By 2020 SPIEF - Russia's VEB

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

First SSJ100 Business Charter Flights to Be Launched by 2020 SPIEF - Russia's VEB

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) First business charter flights on Russia's Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger aircraft are expected to be launched by the 2020 edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), State Development Corporation VEB.RF Deputy Chairman Artyom Dovlatov told Sputnik on Friday.

SSJ100 business charter flights have been initially expected to be launched by the end of 2019. Dovlatov has said that 30 aircraft could be involved.

"According to our plans, this model should become operational by 2020 SPIEF already. We aim at enabling the participants of the forum to get there on board of business jets on SSJ100 basis. There will be a high demand, especially during such major events," Dovlatov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are currently discussing with Rostec which aircraft exactly will be modified to serve as business jets and the price parameters of the deal.

Additional investment in just one jet for modification and project launch can amount to several million Dollars," Dovlatov added.

He also said that the charter jets could fly to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, including for the EEF.

"It will also be possible to conduct flights to Vladivostok, including for the EEF, with one stop ... for refueling. If tickets are cheaper than those that are currently available, these flights will be in demand," Dovlatov explained.

The official noted that VEB sought launching SSJ100 business charter flights to foreign destinations as well.

Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Business Russia Vladivostok St. Petersburg Price September 2019 2020 Media Event From Million

Recent Stories

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

13 minutes ago

Turkey Successfully Tests Next-Generation Concrete ..

13 minutes ago

Defence Day celebrated at Sadiq Women University

13 minutes ago

Five colonial era Govt. rest houses open for all & ..

10 minutes ago

DC visits DHQ hospital Timergara to inspect facili ..

10 minutes ago

Over 142,000 Pakistanis hujjaj return home

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.