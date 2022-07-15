UrduPoint.com

First Stage At Vostochny Cosmodrome Working As Normal, Second Being Completed - Rogozin

Published July 15, 2022

First Stage at Vostochny Cosmodrome Working as Normal, Second Being Completed - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The first stage of the Vostochny cosmodrome is working as normal, with the construction of the second stage being completed, outgoing head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik on Friday.

"The construction of the second stage at the Vostochny launch site is being completed.

A few days ago, the building of the last tier of a powerful cable refueling tower at the Angara launch complex was finished," Rogozin said.

Earlier in the day, Yuri Borisov, who previously served as Russian Deputy Prime Minister, has replaced Dmitry Rogozin as the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, according to a decree published on Friday on the Kremlin's official website.

