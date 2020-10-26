UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Stage Of Egypt Parliament Elections Wraps Up

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:52 PM

First stage of Egypt parliament elections wraps up

Polls closed in Egypt Sunday after the first phase of parliamentary elections in which candidates loyal to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are expected to sweep to victory

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Polls closed in Egypt Sunday after the first phase of parliamentary elections in which candidates loyal to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are expected to sweep to victory.

Some 63 million voters out of Egypt's more than 100 million people are eligible to elect 568 of the 596 lawmakers in the lower house, widely seen as a rubber-stamp body for executive policies.

The remaining deputies will be appointed by former army general-turned-president Sisi, whose government has over the past six years silenced any serious political opposition to its rule.

The first phase of voting took place over the weekend in 14 governorates including Alexandria and Aswan.

Polling stations opened on Saturday morning and closed on Sunday at 9 pm local time (1900 GMT).

The second stage of voting, to be held on November 7-8, will cover Egypt's 13 other governorates including Cairo.

Run-offs are scheduled to take place in November and December, and the newly elected lawmakers will begin their terms in January.

The new parliament will be the second to convene under Sisi, who took office in 2014 after the previous year leading the military ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

The outgoing legislature, elected in 2015, was packed with Sisi supporters and featured only a small opposition bloc known as 25/30.

Over 4,000 candidates, believed to be mostly pro-government, are competing for 284 of the 568 seats reserved for individuals. Eight party lists are running for the remaining 284 seats.

Many of the candidates also stood for election five years ago in a political landscape marked by the presence of dozens of parties but with little weight and influence on the ground.

Related Topics

Election Army Parliament Egypt Aswan Alexandria Cairo January November December Sunday 2015 Government Weight Million Opposition

Recent Stories

China stocks finish with losses

1 minute ago

SPI inflation eases 0.23 pc

1 minute ago

Opposition parties instigating against institution ..

1 minute ago

Aijaz Rehmani urges people to observe Oct 27 as Bl ..

15 minutes ago

Taliban Slams Macron's Statement Against Radical I ..

15 minutes ago

Minister resolves to protect, promote forestation

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.