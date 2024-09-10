First Step For Europe's Hyperloop Vehicles With Test Launch
Veendam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The dream of hurtling between European cities at speeds of more than 700 kilometres per hour moved a step closer Monday with the first successful vehicle tests at the European Hyperloop Centre.
Hovering inside a sleek 420-metre (1,377-foot) white tunnel, a dark and light grey striped pod levitates at the order from the mission control centre, before powering away using magnetic propulsion and with no one aboard.
For the moment, the speed is relatively slow at 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) per hour but operators hope to reach 100 kph (62 mph) by the end of the year as they race towards rolling out a system by 2030.
"We will be ready to transport passengers in a vehicle like that by 2030," Roel van de Pas, commercial director of Dutch firm Hardt Hyperloop, told AFP in an interview.
Amsterdam to Berlin in 90 minutes or Milan in two hours -- the technology has the potential to revolutionise travel in Europe, believes Van de Pas.
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk brought hyperloop into popular culture with a 2013 paper proposing a "fifth mode of transport" linking San Francisco and Los Angeles.
But several attempts to roll out the technology have failed, including by British tycoon Richard Branson, and critics say "hype" is the pertinent part of the name "hyperloop".
Not so, says Van de Pas. "It's really going to change the relationship that we have within Europe. It's really going to integrate the continent," believes the 39-year-old.
