Open Menu

First Step For Europe's Hyperloop Vehicles With Test Launch

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 01:40 AM

First step for Europe's hyperloop vehicles with test launch

Veendam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The dream of hurtling between European cities at speeds of more than 700 kilometres per hour moved a step closer Monday with the first successful vehicle tests at the European Hyperloop Centre.

Hovering inside a sleek 420-metre (1,377-foot) white tunnel, a dark and light grey striped pod levitates at the order from the mission control centre, before powering away using magnetic propulsion and with no one aboard.

For the moment, the speed is relatively slow at 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) per hour but operators hope to reach 100 kph (62 mph) by the end of the year as they race towards rolling out a system by 2030.

"We will be ready to transport passengers in a vehicle like that by 2030," Roel van de Pas, commercial director of Dutch firm Hardt Hyperloop, told AFP in an interview.

Amsterdam to Berlin in 90 minutes or Milan in two hours -- the technology has the potential to revolutionise travel in Europe, believes Van de Pas.

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk brought hyperloop into popular culture with a 2013 paper proposing a "fifth mode of transport" linking San Francisco and Los Angeles.

But several attempts to roll out the technology have failed, including by British tycoon Richard Branson, and critics say "hype" is the pertinent part of the name "hyperloop".

Not so, says Van de Pas. "It's really going to change the relationship that we have within Europe. It's really going to integrate the continent," believes the 39-year-old.

Related Topics

Technology Europe Vehicle San Francisco Los Angeles Berlin Milan Amsterdam Van Elon Musk SpaceX From Tesla Race

Recent Stories

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

2 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

2 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

2 hours ago
 Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor hou ..

Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues

2 hours ago
 Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; ..

Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..

2 hours ago
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK ..

Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM

2 hours ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence a ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”

2 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues befo ..

Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..

2 hours ago
 DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vacc ..

DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated

2 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap

One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap

2 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday eve ..

Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday evening

2 hours ago

More Stories From World