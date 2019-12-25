First St.Petersburg-Sevastopol Passenger Train Crosses Crimean Bridge

The first passenger train from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol has crossed the Crimean Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The first passenger train from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol has crossed the Crimean Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia.

Reaching its final destination in Sevastopol early on Wednesday morning, Russian Railway's No.7 "Tavria" became the first train to make the 1,700-mile journey from St. Petersburg to the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula.

The railway section of the bridge now joins the road bridge opened in May 2018, both of which were inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin with ceremonial crossings.

At 12 miles, the bridge is the longest in Europe.

In a move criticized by much of the Western world, Crimea rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014 when over 97 percent of the peninsula's voters backed reunification in a referendum. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."