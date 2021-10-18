UrduPoint.com

First String Of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas - Operator

The first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was filled with technical gas, while pre-commissioning procedures for the second string continue, pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG said on Monday

"As of October 18, the gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed. As planned and in line with the system design requirements, the string is filled with some 177 million m3 of so-called technical gas ... Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing," the operator said in a statement.

