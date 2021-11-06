UrduPoint.com

First Subway Line Opens In Vietnam One Decade After Construction Began - Reports

Sat 06th November 2021

Vietnam's first subway line started operating in Hanoi on Saturday, 10 years after the construction began, the Vietnamese VnExpress news outlet reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Vietnam's first subway line started operating in Hanoi on Saturday, 10 years after the construction began, the Vietnamese VnExpress news outlet reported.

The trains run on the elevated 13-km (8.1 miles) railroad. The trip with stops at 12 stations takes 23 minutes. Within the next 15 days, Hanoi passengers will enjoy a free pass.

Nine more lines are planned to be constructed to reduce traffic congestion in the capital.

