UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Suspected Measles Case Registered In Fiji Despite Adopted Measures - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

First Suspected Measles Case Registered in Fiji Despite Adopted Measures - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The first suspected measles case was recorded in Fiji despite preventive measures taken earlier, Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, national media reported that the Ministry of Health of Fiji prevented the national futsal team from returning home after its match against the Kingdom of Tonga, which is currently facing an outbreak of measles.

"We had former Fiji Citizen coming through to Fiji and on arrival, she was noted to have symptoms and signs of measles. Together with her and the family appropriate steps were taken to ensure that this was not spread and so far we've kept it at that," Waqainabete said, as quoted by the FBC news media outlet.

The minster pointed out that the Health Ministry was closely following the situation around the outbreak of measles in the Oceania region as well as taking measures to prevent the disease from spreading in Fiji.

"We're trying as much as possible not to have a measles outbreak in Fiji as we've been seeing the effects of the disease that's happening in other countries in the Pacific," Waqainabete added.

The measles outbreak started in New Zealand and Samoa in February, and later hit the Kingdom of Tonga after the Tongan rugby players returned home from New Zealand. According to the government of the Kingdom of Tonga, 107 confirmed and suspected cases were identified as of October 28, while in New Zealand 1,989 people caught the diseases as of Monday.

Related Topics

Tonga Samoa Fiji February October Sunday Family Media From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

1 hour ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

2 hours ago

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

3 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.