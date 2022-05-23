UrduPoint.com

First Suspected Monkeypox Case Pending Investigation In Argentina - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 06:00 AM

First Suspected Monkeypox Case Pending Investigation in Argentina - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) A suspected monkeypox case is under investigation in Argentina, the country's Ministry of Health informs.

"A resident of the province of Buenos Aires sought medical care in the City of Buenos Aires today with symptoms compatible with monkeypox because he has pustules in different parts of the body and fever," the health ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry specified that between April 28 and May 16 the infected person was on a trip to Spain. The patient is currently in good condition and is undergoing treatment.

Samples were taken from the patient to confirm or rule out monkeypox infection. The Buenos Aires health authorities are awaiting test results.

Argentina's Ministry of Health said that it had created a working group to follow the situation regarding monkeypox both nationally and internationally and to develop corresponding recommendations for the population and health personnel.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently over 90 confirmed monkeypox cases reported across 11 non-endemic countries. Around 28 suspected cases are pending investigations. No monkeypox-related deaths have been reported so far.

Most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash.

The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people). It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

Related Topics

Africa World Buenos Aires Argentina Spain April May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

21 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 day ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

1 day ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.