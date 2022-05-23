First Suspected Monkeypox Case Pending Investigation in Argentina - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) A suspected monkeypox case is under investigation in Argentina, the country's Ministry of Health informs.

"A resident of the province of Buenos Aires sought medical care in the City of Buenos Aires today with symptoms compatible with monkeypox because he has pustules in different parts of the body and fever," the health ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry specified that between April 28 and May 16 the infected person was on a trip to Spain. The patient is currently in good condition and is undergoing treatment.

Samples were taken from the patient to confirm or rule out monkeypox infection. The Buenos Aires health authorities are awaiting test results.

Argentina's Ministry of Health said that it had created a working group to follow the situation regarding monkeypox both nationally and internationally and to develop corresponding recommendations for the population and health personnel.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently over 90 confirmed monkeypox cases reported across 11 non-endemic countries. Around 28 suspected cases are pending investigations. No monkeypox-related deaths have been reported so far.

Most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash.

The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people). It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.