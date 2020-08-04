First Syrian Parliament Meeting Set to Be Held on August 10 - Presidential Decree

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Syrian parliament, also known as the People's Council, will hold its first meeting on August 10 in line with a decree issued by President Bashar Assad, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

"President Assad has issued a decree No.

209, which states that the People's Council for the third session of the legislature is scheduled to have the first meeting on Monday, August 10, 2020," the press service said.

On July 19, Syria held parliamentary elections, as a result of which 184 lawmakers from the National Unity bloc headed by the country's dominated Arab Socialist Baath party have entered the People's Council, while the independent candidates obtained 66 mandates.