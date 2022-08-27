First Tea Train Departs From China to Russia as Part of New Project -Russian Trade Mission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The first train with 50 containers with tea has departed from the city of Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei to Moscow as part of the new export project, Russia's trade mission in China said on Saturday.

"On August 26, the first train with 50 containers (about 1 thousand tonnes) was sent from Wuhan to Moscow as part of the new project 'Special tea export trains to Russia,'" the mission said on Telegram.

The departure ceremony was also attended by the deputy head of the People's Government of Hubei Province, officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, and regional business representatives.

"Wuhan made a great contribution to the emergence of the tea drinking tradition in Russia in the middle of the 18th century, since this city was the center of tea trade between Russia and China," Alexey Dakhnovsky, Russia's trade representative in China, said in his video address to the participants of the ceremony.

He added that historically tea accounted for 80% of the trade turnover between the two countries and the road that the merchants traveled was called the Great Tea Road.

Such trains are scheduled to run Wuhan to Russia will run on a regular basis.