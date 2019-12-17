UrduPoint.com
First Test Batch Of Russia's New Koalitsiya-SV Self-Propelled Guns Ready - Producer

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:40 AM

Russia's Uraltransmash plant (a subsidiary of Uralvagonzavod) has produced the first test batch of new Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery cannons, Uraltransmash Director General Dmitry Semizorov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia's Uraltransmash plant (a subsidiary of Uralvagonzavod) has produced the first test batch of new Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery cannons, Uraltransmash Director General Dmitry Semizorov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The first test batch of the newest 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery mounts is ready for shipping," Semizorov said.

He also praised the Koalitsiya-SV as a weapon of the future.

"It is ahead of its time, so the existing models, ranging from 2S3M Akatsiya to 2S19M2 Msta-SM, will be long in demand.

I believe that exactly the 2S19M1 Msta-S and the modernized 2S19M2, which has a truly huge upgrade potential, will make the basis of the fleet of artillery mounts of this class," Semizorov added.

Mikhail Matveevsky, the chief of the Russian Ground Forces' Rocket Troops and Artillery, said at the Army-2018 defense forum that the Koalitsiya-SV would be the first stage toward military equipment robotization. Later in 2018, the Ground Forces chief, Oleg Salyukov, announced that the development of the Koalitsiya-SV had entered the final stage. State tests are expected to be completed in 2020.

