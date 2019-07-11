UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Test Of High-Altitude Rocket Launch Marks 'Milestone' For US Company - Virgin Orbit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:20 AM

First Test of High-Altitude Rocket Launch Marks 'Milestone' for US Company - Virgin Orbit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The first "drop-test" of a satellite-launching rocket from the wing of an airplane was declared successful by the private space company, Virgin Orbit, in a series of Twitter messages.

"Virgin Orbit achieved another milestone today with the very first drop test of Launcher One," one message read on Wednesday. "What an awesome experience watching Cosmic Girl take off in the Mojave desert.

"

The Twitter feed also included a video of the rocket falling from the wing of an airplane, with a fiery exhaust plume igniting seconds after the rocket's release.

Virgin Orbit said it is developing the system to provide a low-cost launching service for a proliferation of small satellites.

The system allows for launches at any time, an advantage over launches from the ground that are often delayed due to cloudy weather, according to Virgin Orbit.

Related Topics

Weather Twitter Company From Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

3 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

3 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

3 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.