First Test of High-Altitude Rocket Launch Marks 'Milestone' for US Company - Virgin Orbit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The first "drop-test" of a satellite-launching rocket from the wing of an airplane was declared successful by the private space company, Virgin Orbit, in a series of Twitter messages.

"Virgin Orbit achieved another milestone today with the very first drop test of Launcher One," one message read on Wednesday. "What an awesome experience watching Cosmic Girl take off in the Mojave desert.

The Twitter feed also included a video of the rocket falling from the wing of an airplane, with a fiery exhaust plume igniting seconds after the rocket's release.

Virgin Orbit said it is developing the system to provide a low-cost launching service for a proliferation of small satellites.

The system allows for launches at any time, an advantage over launches from the ground that are often delayed due to cloudy weather, according to Virgin Orbit.