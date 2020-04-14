First Tests of Zircon Hypersonic Missile From Nuclear Sub to Be Held in 2024-25 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The first tests of a sea-based Zircon hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine are scheduled for 2024-2025, a Project 885M Yasen sub will be used, a source in the Russian defense industry sector told Sputnik.

The first test launch of Zircon took place in December from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate (Project 22350). The second launch is scheduled for spring from the same ship. The tests will continue.

"The first tests of Zircon from a submarine are possible at the turn of 2024-2025. Project 885M will be modernized for the use of this missile system," the source said.