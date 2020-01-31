UrduPoint.com
First Tests Showed Cruise Ship's Passenger Has No Coronavirus - Italian Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:00 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The first test results did not confirm that a passenger of an Italian cruise ship, which was banned from disembarking near the port town of Civitavecchia, had the coronavirus infection, the Italian Health Ministry's press office told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that at least 6,000 passengers of Costa Crociere cruise company were stuck on the ship near the port town not far from Rome after a 54-years-old Macau native woman came down with what is feared to be the coronavirus.

The woman and her husband were reportedly isolated in a hospital ward after the former had developed a fever and breathing problems.

"According to the first studies, there is no infection on board, but now we have a meeting, we still have to wait for the final data," the ministry said.

The Russian embassy in Italy said that 67 Russians were aboard the cruise ship and a diplomat was on their way to the port to provide all necessary assistance to them.

