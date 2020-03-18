First Three Cases of Novel Coronavirus Disease Registered in Kyrgyzstan - Health Minister

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The first three cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, Health Minister Kosmosbek Cholponbayev said Wednesday.

"Three cases have been registered. All of those infected are residents of the Suzak District of the Jalal-Abad Region," Cholponbayev said at a press conference.

He said those infected had recently returned to Kyrgyzstan from Saudi Arabia.