First Tourist Spacewalk May Last About 90-100 Minutes - Space Adventures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The first space tourist who wants to go on a spacewalk will be able to spend 90-100 minutes outside of the ship, the Russian office of space tourism company Space Adventures told Sputnik.

"The spacewalk will last 90-100 minutes, which corresponds roughly to one go around the Earth, The cosmonaut will not be professional, so the difference between such a walk and the six-seven hour one will be significant [from the point of view of training]," the company representative said.