First Tourists Evacuated From Riot-scarred New Caledonia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A military transport aircraft evacuated trapped tourists from riot-hit New Caledonia Tuesday, the first rescue flight since looting, arson and deadly gunfire enveloped the French Pacific territory eight days ago.
Australia and New Zealand are sending an initial batch of planes to New Caledonia's domestic Noumea Magenta airport, where AFP correspondents saw the first Australian C-130 Hercules aircraft land and several coaches waiting.
"Passengers are being prioritised based on need. We continue to work on further flights," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on social media, announcing two initial flights.
The first transport with evacuees landed in Brisbane in eastern Australia around 7:00 pm (0900 GMT) Tuesday.
New Zealand is sending one military plane to repatriate "50 passengers with the most pressing needs" to Auckland, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.
"In cooperation with France and Australia we are working on subsequent flights in coming days," he said, describing the situation in New Caledonia as "dynamic".
Australian tourist Maxwell Winchester said he and his wife Tiffany were "ecstatic" to hear evacuation flights had begun after being stuck in a barricaded resort for a week.
Charles Roger, director of New Caledonia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) which operates the airport, told AFP there would be no commercial flights there until Saturday morning.
