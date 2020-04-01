(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The first train departing from the Chinese province of Wuhan after the restoration of railroad travel will carry to Europe, through Russia, masks, spare car parts, electronic equipment and other goods, the United Transport and Logistics Company - Eurasian Rail Alliance said on Wednesday.

"The first train departing from China's Wuhan province sine the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic has inaugurated the restoration of regular container service Wuhan-Duisburg on the China-Europe direction.

The container train, comprised of 50 40-foot containers left the Wuhan province on March 28, 2020 ... The train will deliver from China to Europe 166.4 tonnes of anti-epidemic protection equipment, including 19 containers fully filled with medical masks. The train also includes containers with car spare parts, electronic equipment, telecommunications fiber optics and materials for railroad infrastructure repairs," the alliance said in a statement.