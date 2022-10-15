First Trains With Russian Troops for Joint Regional Group Arrive in Belarus - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The first trains with Russian troops that are part of the joint regional military group arrived in Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

On Monday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group "in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the western borders of the Union State.

"

"The first echelons with Russian soldiers who are part of the regional grouping of troops (forces) arrived in the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the decision to create a joint regional military group was dictated solely by the need to strengthen the security of the state border of the Union State on the territory of Belarus.