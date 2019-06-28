UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Transaction Using INSTEX Already Carried Out - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

First Transaction Using INSTEX Already Carried Out - Ryabkov

The first transaction using the European Union's special mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions - INSTEX - has already been carried out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The first transaction using the European Union's special mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions - INSTEX - has already been carried out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"We are very pleased that today, on the day of the commission meeting, it was announced that the INSTEX mechanism for servicing relevant transactions got operational. The first transaction... has already been carried out... but this is only the beginning," Ryabkov told reporters after the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA in Vienna.

Related Topics

Iran Russia European Union Vienna

Recent Stories

Chief Minister orders crackdown against those crea ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan can better connect Central and South A ..

2 minutes ago

Juncker Photographed Playing Grand Piano on G20 Si ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker urges exploring new mark ..

2 minutes ago

DMC-South Council approves budget for FY2019-2020

6 minutes ago

PIA management takes notice of activation of emerg ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.