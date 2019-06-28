First Transaction Using INSTEX Already Carried Out - Ryabkov

The first transaction using the European Union's special mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions - INSTEX - has already been carried out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The first transaction using the European Union 's special mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions - INSTEX - has already been carried out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"We are very pleased that today, on the day of the commission meeting, it was announced that the INSTEX mechanism for servicing relevant transactions got operational. The first transaction... has already been carried out... but this is only the beginning," Ryabkov told reporters after the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA in Vienna.