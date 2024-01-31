First Translation Of Japanese "Genji Monogatari" Literary Work Presented To Pakistan Envoy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 01:20 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Founder of the Pakistan-Japan Literature Forum Khurram Sohail on Wednesday presented the only urdu translation of "Genji Monogatari" to Ambassador of Pakistan in Japan Raza Bashir Tarar.
The Tale of Genji, also known as Genji Monogatari is a classic work of Japanese literature of the early 11th century written by poet Murasaki Shikibu. Written in archaic language and a poetic complex style, the work depicts the lifestyles of high courtiers during the Heian period.
This Urdu translation project marks a significant milestone in cross-cultural collaboration. Despite challenges, including the unfortunate passing of the original translator Baqar Naqvi, Sohail undertook the task with unwavering commitment, working for five years to ensure the completion of this exceptional translation.
The translators enriched the text with over 800 footnotes that provide profound insights into the complexities of Genji Monogatari. This is the only rendition of Genji Monogatari in non-Japanese language that maintains the original's prose and poetry distinctions.
Ambassador Tarar, in his remarks, expressed deep appreciation for the cultural bridge this translation builds between Japan and Pakistan.
"This presentation exemplifies the enduring spirit of collaboration and understanding between our two nations. It is a testament to the richness of our cultural exchange," the ambassador remarked.
This event marks a cultural milestone in the longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan.
