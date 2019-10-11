(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The first Turkish military officer has been killed in the country's ongoing offensive in Syria's north, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

"Our brother-in-arms died on October 10 during the Operation Peace Spring in clashes with terrorists of the PKK-YPG, Kurdistan Workers' Party - People's Protection Units," Akar said in a statement.

According to the Defense Ministry, the number of neutralized members of the PKK-YPG, seen as terrorists by Turkey, has reached 277.