UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Turkish Satellite Navigation Station Opens In Antarctica - Technology Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:00 PM

First Turkish Satellite Navigation Station Opens in Antarctica - Technology Minister

Turkish specialists have opened a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) base station in Antarctica, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Turkish specialists have opened a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) base station in Antarctica, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Friday.

A 24-member research team arrived in the region earlier this week to join 15 scientific projects. This is the fourth polar expedition by Ankara since 2016. The expedition is being conducted under the auspices of the Turkish Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and coordinated by the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council.

"A GNSS satellite navigation base station was set up within the framework of the fourth Turkish scientific expedition to Antarctica.

A group of specialists from the Turkish General Directorate of Mapping has built Turkey's first GNSS base station abroad," Varank said, as quoted by the national Anadolu news agency.

The station operates on Dismal Island, 73 kilometers (45 miles) from Horseshoe Island, where the temporary Turkish science base is located.

The GNSS station can track changes in the location of icebergs and transmit photos of Antarctica's surface, as well as can process data from such global navigation systems as GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO.

Related Topics

Technology Turkey Ankara 2016 From Industry

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs

5 minutes ago

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

1 hour ago

Iran-Pakistan travel, tourism conference held

4 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in D.I Khan

4 minutes ago

Germany Doing Everything Possible to Ease Tensions ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 232 points to close ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.