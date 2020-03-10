First Two Cases of COVID-19 Registered in Burkina Faso - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The first two cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in Burkina Faso, the local news portal Burkina24 reported citing the country's Health Ministry.

The talk is about a couple of Burkina Faso citizens over 50 who have recently been to France.

The patients have been quarantined in a hospital.

The test results of another person who traveled with the couple were negative, but the person was also quarantined with those who had already been in contact with the infected couple.