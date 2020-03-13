UrduPoint.com
First Two Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Kazakhstan - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

First Two Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Kazakhstan - Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) SULTAN, March 13 (Sputnik) - First two coronavirus disease cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said on Friday.

"We have received confirmation: two citizens have tested positive," Birtanov said at a press conference.

According to him, the Kazakh citizens have arrived from Germany and are now staying in Almaty.

