First Two COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Gaza - Palestinian Deputy Health Minister

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The first two coronavirus cases have been registered in Gaza, Palestinian Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Yousef Abu Al-Rish has announced.

"Two cases of coronavirus infection in the Gaza Strip have been detected, those infected have returned from Pakistan to Palestinian territories.

The infected are in quarantine in Rafah [in southern Gaza Strip]," the deputy minister said.

The Palestinian health ministry has advised to close all restaurants and cafes and to cancel Friday prayers.

Earlier this month, the Gaza Strip temporarily shut down the Rafah checkpoint, the only checkpoint at the Egypt-Gaza Strip border, in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).