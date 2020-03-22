UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Two COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Gaza - Palestinian Deputy Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:40 AM

First Two COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Gaza - Palestinian Deputy Health Minister

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The first two coronavirus cases have been registered in Gaza, Palestinian Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Yousef Abu Al-Rish has announced.

"Two cases of coronavirus infection in the Gaza Strip have been detected, those infected have returned from Pakistan to Palestinian territories.

The infected are in quarantine in Rafah [in southern Gaza Strip]," the deputy minister said.

The Palestinian health ministry has advised to close all restaurants and cafes and to cancel Friday prayers.

Earlier this month, the Gaza Strip temporarily shut down the Rafah checkpoint, the only checkpoint at the Egypt-Gaza Strip border, in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Related Topics

Pakistan Gaza Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

5 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

6 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

6 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

6 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

6 hours ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.