First Two COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Kiev - Ukrainian Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The first two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Today, on March 16, two COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kiev in laboratory conditions.

The patients are isolated, they are receiving symptomatic treatment. One of the patient has returned from France during the incubation period," the Ukrainian Health Ministry wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine has registered seven COVID-19 cases so far, including one fatality.

