First Two Deaths From Coronavirus Registered In Congo - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:30 AM

First Two Deaths From Coronavirus Registered in Congo - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The first two deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in the Republic of the Congo, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that overall, 22 cases of COVID-19 infection had been recorded in the republic, two people had recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus infection a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 750,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered worldwide, over 36,000 people have died.

