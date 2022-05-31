First Two Suspected Monkeypox Cases Detected in Brazil - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Brazilian Health Ministry has detected two suspected monkeypox cases in the country, media reported on Monday.

Brazilian news portal G1 cited the country's health ministry as saying that it has been informed about one suspected monkeypox case in the Brazilian northeastern state of Ceara and another case in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

The ministry also said that it suspects another case in Brazil's southern region Rio Grande do Sul; however, local health officers do not believe it to be a case of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.