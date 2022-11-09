First Ukraine-Born Congresswoman Spartz Wins Reelection in Indiana - Projection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Ukraine-born US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has won her reelection in Indiana's 5th congressional district, according to CNN Projection.

Spartz was born and raised in Ukraine and lived there nearly 22 years. She emigrated to the United States in 2000 and has served as US Congresswoman representing the state of Indiana's 5th congressional district since 2021.