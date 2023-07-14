First Ultralight Plane Flight Takes Place in Tehran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) An ultralight plane's first flight in Iran took place in Tehran, the Iranian Fars news agency reported on Friday.

The agency wrote that for the first time in the country's history, Iran's civil aviation agency, in coordination with the relevant authorities, had permitted such a flight. A plane of the VL3 type flew around the Milad tv tower on the evening of July 13.

The head of the civil aviation agency's ultralight aviation group, Capt. Mohammad Mehdi Garanli, said that permission was given with the goal to spread the culture of general aviation, the news outlet reported. The flight, the captain added, was carried out by a female pilot.

The VL3 is a Czech-produced ultralight aircraft. In 2005, a plane of this model set a world record for two-seat ultralight class planes flying at the speed of 170.74 miles per hour.