UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First UN Mission Worker In Afghanistan Tests Positive For COVID-19 - UNAMA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:16 AM

First UN Mission Worker in Afghanistan Tests Positive for COVID-19 - UNAMA

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed on Friday that the first staff member in the western city of Herat was diagnosed with the coronavirus, adding that the organization is stepping up its support for the Middle Eastern country to help fight the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed on Friday that the first staff member in the western city of Herat was diagnosed with the coronavirus, adding that the organization is stepping up its support for the Middle Eastern country to help fight the pandemic.

"As the United Nations ramps up its support to Afghanistan's government and people in the fight against COVID-19, the Organization today confirms that a national staff member in Herat tested positive for COVID-19. Our colleague is the first UN worker in the country to have tested positive. He is presenting mild symptoms and our hope is that he will soon be on the path to full recovery," the mission said in a press release.

According to the press release, UN agencies are backing all measures taken by the local government to contain the spread of the disease. In particular, four testing centers have opened in the cities of Kabul, Herat and Jalalabad, while several others will begin operating soon. In addition, 34,000 front line health workers are engaged in disease surveillance, and the agencies are helping to accelerate the local procurement of key products, such as soap.

"Also, yesterday, the World Bank approved a US$100.4 million grant for Afghanistan's emergency response and health systems preparedness," the mission added.

So far, Afghanistan has registered 273 cases of the coronavirus and six related fatalities.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul World Bank United Nations Jalalabad Herat All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

1 hour ago

UN chief urges global unity in mobilizing efforts ..

21 minutes ago

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spi ..

21 minutes ago

Over 500,000 volunteers register for Corona Relief ..

21 minutes ago

Yong People 'More and More' Vulnerable to Novel Co ..

24 minutes ago

Turkey Closes 30 Major Cities for 15 Days to Conta ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.