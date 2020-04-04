First UN Mission Worker in Afghanistan Tests Positive for COVID-19 - UNAMA

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed on Friday that the first staff member in the western city of Herat was diagnosed with the coronavirus, adding that the organization is stepping up its support for the Middle Eastern country to help fight the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed on Friday that the first staff member in the western city of Herat was diagnosed with the coronavirus, adding that the organization is stepping up its support for the Middle Eastern country to help fight the pandemic.

"As the United Nations ramps up its support to Afghanistan's government and people in the fight against COVID-19, the Organization today confirms that a national staff member in Herat tested positive for COVID-19. Our colleague is the first UN worker in the country to have tested positive. He is presenting mild symptoms and our hope is that he will soon be on the path to full recovery," the mission said in a press release.

According to the press release, UN agencies are backing all measures taken by the local government to contain the spread of the disease. In particular, four testing centers have opened in the cities of Kabul, Herat and Jalalabad, while several others will begin operating soon. In addition, 34,000 front line health workers are engaged in disease surveillance, and the agencies are helping to accelerate the local procurement of key products, such as soap.

"Also, yesterday, the World Bank approved a US$100.4 million grant for Afghanistan's emergency response and health systems preparedness," the mission added.

So far, Afghanistan has registered 273 cases of the coronavirus and six related fatalities.