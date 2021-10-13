First UN Plane With Aid for Afghanistan to Land in Uzbekistan on Friday - Logistics Center

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:14 PM

The first plane of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) with humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan will land in Uzbekistan's Termez on Friday, Termez Cargo Center chief Nodirbek Jalilov told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The first plane of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) with humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan will land in Uzbekistan's Termez on Friday, Termez Cargo Center chief Nodirbek Jalilov told Sputnik.

The UNHCR plans to send three planes with humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan via Termez.

"We will receive the first plane on (October) 15," Jalilov said.

The first aircraft will bring essential supplies, according to the head of the logistics center. The next two planes will land in Uzbekistan this weekend, Jalilov added.

