MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The first unit of Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is almost ready, the installation of equipment is being completed, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

"There is a high degree of readiness of the first unit (of the Akkuyu NPP), now the installation of equipment is coming to an end there," Likhachev said, ahead of the fuel loading ceremony at the NPP.

The official explained that the body of the reactor is being installed on the NPP's second unit, and an important element of the safety system is being installed on the third unit � the so-called core catcher (device provided to catch the molten core in case of nuclear meltdown).

The foundation of the main building is being reinforced and the production of long-cycle equipment, including a low-speed turbine, continues on the fourth unit of the NPP, Likhachev added.

Over 400 Turkish companies are involved in the implementation of the Akkuyu NPP project, forming almost like a cluster, the official added.