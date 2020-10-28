UrduPoint.com
First Unit Of Belarusian NPP Expected To Launch In February 2021 - Parliament

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

The first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant will begin work in February 2021, the press service of the lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant will begin work in February 2021, the press service of the lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament said Wednesday.

The second unit is expected to begin work in May 2022.

The lawmakers ratified laws on amendments to agreements with Russia on the construction and financing of the plant.

More Stories From World

