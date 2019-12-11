UrduPoint.com
First Unit Of Belarusian Nuclear Plant Enters Final Preparations Before Launch - Rosatom

Wed 11th December 2019

The first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP), built with Russia's assistance, is undergoing the final stages of preparation, the so-called hot run, before it enters into operation, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday

A hot run is a set of operations that simulate a working power unit, and test and confirm its readiness to load nuclear fuel into the reactor. During the procedure, specialists check the operability of the equipment for its compliance with operational and safety requirements.

"We have entered the finish line of the preparation for the power unit physical start-up. In accordance with the plan of the power unit preparation for the physical start-up, next stage upon completion of the hot run is the inspection of the main and auxiliary equipment of the first and secondary circuits of the power unit," Vitaliy Polyanin, vice president and director of Belarus NPP Construction Project, was quoted as saying in a statement by Rosatom.

The Belarusian NPP is being built near the town of Astravyets in the Grodno region. The plant's general contractor is Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Rosatom. The facility will consist of two power units with a total capacity of up to 2,400 megawatts. The plant is designed to comply with the most modern, so-called post-Fukushima, safety standards. The launch of the NPP's first power unit is scheduled for 2019, while second will be commissioned in 2020.

