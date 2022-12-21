UrduPoint.com

First Unit Of India's Kudankulam NPP Running On More Advanced Russian Fuel - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

First Unit of India's Kudankulam NPP Running on More Advanced Russian Fuel - Minister

The first unit of India's largest nuclear power plant, Kudankulam NPP, is already running on more advanced TVS-2M nuclear fuel supplied from Russia, Indian Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

"Dr Jitendra Singh said, the first lot of TVS-2M fuel assemblies has been received in May-June 2022 from Russian Federation and loaded in Unit-1 and they are performing satisfactorily," the Press Information Bureau of the Indian government said.

More advanced TVS-2M fuel assemblies will also replace UTVS type fuel at Unit-2 of the NPP soon, given its better operational performance confirmed by experts, the minister was cited as saying by the information bureau.

The use of TVS-2M fuel assemblies will ensure an 18-month operation cycle instead of a 12-month cycle provided by UTVS fuel assemblies, according to Singh.

Russia remains one of India's key partners in nuclear energy. Kudankulam NPP, built in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in collaboration with Russia, had its first two units commissioned in 2013 and 2016. The construction of power blocks 3 and 4 began in 2017, followed by units 5 and 6 in 2021.

More Stories From World

