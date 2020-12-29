UrduPoint.com
First US 737 MAX Flight Since Grounding Takes Off

Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

First US 737 MAX flight since grounding takes off

The first US commercial flight of a Boeing 737 MAX since its worldwide grounding nearly two years ago took off from Miami on Tuesday

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The first US commercial flight of a Boeing 737 MAX since its worldwide grounding nearly two years ago took off from Miami on Tuesday.

American Airlines flight 718 departed for New York's La Guardia airport around 1544 GMT, marking the jet's return to service after two deadly crashes led to 346 deaths and plunged Boeing into crisis.

