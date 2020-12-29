First US 737 MAX flight since grounding takes off

The first US commercial flight of a Boeing 737 MAX since its worldwide grounding nearly two years ago took off from Miami on Tuesday

American Airlines flight 718 departed for New York's La Guardia airport around 1544 GMT, marking the jet's return to service after two deadly crashes led to 346 deaths and plunged Boeing into crisis.