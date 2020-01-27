First US-Bahamas Air Transport Pact Features Unrestricted Routes for Both - State Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The first ever air transportation agreement between the United States and the Bahamas lifts all restrictions on the frequency and number of flights between the two nations, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"The Agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with The Bahamas consistent with US Open Skies international aviation policy," the release said. "It includes unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.

Under the pact, air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers and shippers, thereby promoting tourism and commerce, the release added.

The Bahamas is attempting to draw tourists to the nation's more than 700 islands following a decline in visits following Hurricane Dorian last September, a category 5 storm that obliterated Great Abaco Island and flooded a good part of Grand Bahama.