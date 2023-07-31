Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

First US-Built Nuclear Reactor in Three Decades Goes Online - Company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The first nuclear reactor built in the United States in more than 30 years went online in Georgia on Monday, according to a release.

"Today is a historic day for the State of Georgia, Southern Company, and the entire energy sector, as we continue transforming the way we power the lives of millions of Americans,"  Chris Womack, president and CEO of Southern Company, said.

The newly-completed unit 3 of Plant Vogtle can power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses. Once all four units are in service, the plant will be the largest generator of clean energy in the United States. Unit 4 is in the final stages of construction and testing, and is projected to go online in Q4 2023 or Q1 2024, the release added.

Nuclear energy currently comprises about a quarter of Georgia Power's overall energy mix, including the Plant Vogtle units and the Plant Hatch nuclear facility.

However, the third and fourth Plant Vogtle units may also be the last of nuclear reactors built in the US, The Financial Times reported. It noted a seven-year service delay with Unit 3 and more than $16 billion in cost overruns with both units. American enthusiasm for nuclear reactors has also been tempered after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan.

